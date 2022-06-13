Early voting officially ends in S.C.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Primary Day in South Carolina is Tuesday and early voting is now officially closed.

This was the first go around for early voting in South Carolina and the numbers show increased turnout in all three of our Lowcountry counties.

Jasper County saw its early voting numbers increase by the smallest amount, going up about 20 votes from 2018′s total to 551.

Hampton County had more than three times the early votes it had in 2018, with 1,061 ballots cast over the last two weeks.

Beaufort County also saw a more than triple increase as 7,858 people voted early. Election leaders say they are happy with how the switch in early voting systems went.

“The transition went well because we have poll workers that are working the process and they are used to processing folks on election day and the process is the same,” Marie Smalls, Director, Board of Elections and Voter Registration, Beaufort County said.

The old system required voters to have a reason to cast a ballot before election day, but that wasn’t the case this year. This is something election workers think contributed to the increased early turnout.

“I think overall its going good. I like the fact that voters can come to the poll and cast their ballot without needing an excuse to come.”

She says it’s hard to truly know how this early voting period went, because it is the first one... but knows it a good sign numbers went up so much from in person absentee voting in 2018.

Now that early voting has come to an end our focus shifts to election day Tuesday.

