Fire causes damage to 3 homes on W. 39th St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An early morning fire caused damage to three homes in the 600 block of W. 39th Street on Monday.

Savannah Fire confirms the fire started in an empty home just before 4 a.m. The fire did spread and caused damage to the homes on each side of it.

Both homes had residents inside. Everyone made it out safely and Savannah Fire says no one was injured. Fire crews say their early investigation determines those residents will be displaced.

Savannah Fire and Savannah Police have closed W. 39th Street from Florence to Burroughs streets.

At this time crews are waiting for Georgia Power to come turn power off and are monitoring hotspots.

Neighbors say at the time of the fire, there was heavy smoke in the area.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.