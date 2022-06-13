Sky Cams
FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory in effect for 8 counties Monday

By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Weather Service (NWS) says heat index values around 105 degrees are expected on Monday.

That is why they have issued a Heat Advisory is in effect from 11AM - 7PM.

The Heat Advisory includes Chatham, McIntosh, Long, Liberty, Bryan, Effingham, Jasper and Beaufort County.

Hot weather continues during the middle of the work week with afternoon heat index values from 107 to 113 degrees possible.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors,” NWS said. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”

NWS also says to take extra precautions if you plan on working or spending time outside.

