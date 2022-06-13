Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: ‘Feels like’ temperatures hitting 100s

WTOC First Alert Weather Day
WTOC First Alert Weather Day(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Get ready for a hot week ahead!

Temperatures start out in the low to mid 70s Monday morning under partly cloudy skies. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing to the lower 90s by lunchtime. Afternoon highs will hit the low to mid 90s, but temperatures will “feel like” 100 to 105 degrees after lunchtime. A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 11AM - 7PM.

Monday Tybee Tides: 7.4′ 7:32AM I -0.2′ 1:52PM I 9.2′ 8:07PM

Even hotter weather builds in during the middle of the work week. Heat Advisories likely on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 90s with heat index values over 105 degrees likely during the afternoon.

Make sure you stay hydrated this week, even if you don’t spend a lot of time outside! Warm weather continues to close out the work week with highs still in the low to mid 90s Thursday through Saturday.

Rain chances remain limited this week, but they aren’t zero. A few afternoon isolated showers during the afternoon and evenings will be possible for inland communities, but most of us will miss out on the rain. This is not great new for our drought conditions. A weak front could cool us down a few degrees on Sunday, with a sunny weekend on the way.

Tropical Update:

There is a 20% of development over the next five days allotted to an area of low pressure in the southwestern Caribbean. The has a low end chance of development and will likely drift near the coast of Nicaragua and Honduras toward the end of the week. There are no other potential areas of development in the Atlantic basin.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert
Savannah Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that closed White Bluff Road Friday...
Savannah Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash on White Bluff Road
37th and Barnard closed after crash
37th and Barnard reopened after bike crash
Arthur Milton
‘Y’all not letting his case go cold’: Friends, family remember victims of Savannah mass shooting a year later
Port Wentworth police looking for man who is considered dangerous
Port Wentworth police looking for man who is considered dangerous

Latest News

Weather Headlines
Jamie's 7pm Forecast
Jamie Ertle’s Saturday WX Forecast 06-11-2022
Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 06-10-2022
First Alert Weather
Friday: Enjoy drier weather with highs in the 90s