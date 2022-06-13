First Alert Weather Day: ‘Feels like’ temperatures hitting 100s

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Get ready for a hot week ahead!

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 11AM - 7PM as heat index values climb near 105°F. Make sure to stay hydrated today! pic.twitter.com/nuS0BGU1bq — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) June 13, 2022

Temperatures start out in the low to mid 70s Monday morning under partly cloudy skies. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing to the lower 90s by lunchtime. Afternoon highs will hit the low to mid 90s, but temperatures will “feel like” 100 to 105 degrees after lunchtime. A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 11AM - 7PM.

Monday Tybee Tides: 7.4′ 7:32AM I -0.2′ 1:52PM I 9.2′ 8:07PM

Even hotter weather builds in during the middle of the work week. Heat Advisories likely on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 90s with heat index values over 105 degrees likely during the afternoon.

Make sure you stay hydrated this week, even if you don’t spend a lot of time outside! Warm weather continues to close out the work week with highs still in the low to mid 90s Thursday through Saturday.

Rain chances remain limited this week, but they aren’t zero. A few afternoon isolated showers during the afternoon and evenings will be possible for inland communities, but most of us will miss out on the rain. This is not great new for our drought conditions. A weak front could cool us down a few degrees on Sunday, with a sunny weekend on the way.

Tropical Update:

There is a 20% of development over the next five days allotted to an area of low pressure in the southwestern Caribbean. The has a low end chance of development and will likely drift near the coast of Nicaragua and Honduras toward the end of the week. There are no other potential areas of development in the Atlantic basin.

