Glynn Co. Police investigating after woman’s body found in Turtle River

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County Police Department is investigating after a woman’s body was found in the Turtle River near Blythe Island.

Police say they received the call on Saturday around 9:20 a.m. after a boater found a possible human body. The female’s body was recovered from the river and brought to shore by police.

Glynn County Police Major Crimes Unit Detectives are working to determine the cause of death. The body has been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Police say the victim has been identified and next of kin has been notified.

Anyone who was in the area around 9 a.m. on Saturday and may have information is asked to contact GCPD Criminal Investigations Division at 912.554.7802 or email gcpdcrimetips@glynncounty-ga.gov. You can also contact Silent Witness at 912.264.1333.

