Hometown Hero: Johnny Hinton

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Firefighters work hard and they play hard. Today they did both at the same time for a good cause.

It was competition, but one you would call overly serious.

“No, absolutely not. We’re having fun, we’re joking around. Some of the humor is probably not the most politically correct, but we’re having fun right,” Johnny Hinton said.

They were also making sure they will be able to be there if there’s a need from within their brotherhood.

Local firefighters returned to the golf course for the 10th Annual Great Balls of Fire fundraising tournament - a day of play when they were working to support the Savannah Fallen Firefighters Fund.

“What that fund does is it steps in to assist families of those lost in the line of duty or perhaps an individual who got sick or injured and is no longer able to work. We step in and support those families in that time of need.”

That time arrived for Advanced Firefighter Alex Williams several years ago when a cancer diagnosis took him out of work.

“When it comes down to medical bills and just regular household bills and day-to-day funds, it’s been extremely beneficial,” Alex Williams said.

He was out of work four to six months and we stepped in and helped his family get through those difficult times when he wasn’t able to otherwise work.

“They were just there the whole time. There was no doubt in my mind that they had our backs, my family’s back.”

It’s just another way these community servants serve the community -- WTOC Hometown Heroes whose job is to help others taking time off from work to help their own.

“Our members are selfless. And when they work in these communities day in and day out, they do it without regard for a lot of things, they do what has to be done. And they’re doing it here today. So, we’re having a little fun, but we’re still generating money for the rest of our members in the event that something happens.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.