Man finds gun without serial number in Bryan Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police were called to a Bryan County waterway after a man found a gun with its serial number scratched off.

It was a discovery that Bryce Nachtwey knew was suspicious.

“I was thinking this probably shouldn’t be in the water,” Bryce Nachtwey, Magnet Fisherman said.

Using a process called magnet fishing he made an abnormal find during a trip last month to a Bryan County creek near Ellabell.

“Magnet fishing is pretty much where you take a giant magnet, and you throw it out in the water and you pull it back in and you see what cool stuff you can find,” Nachtwey said.

He says he’s pulled in everything from shopping carts to motorcycles but on this trip he found something else.

“But then, the next throw, we ended up pulling up a firearm with a scratched off serial number. Instantly I went to call in the authorities because I knew it was not supposed to be there.”

All guns in the U.S. are required to have a serial number helping link the firearm to its owner.

As to why the gun’s serial number was scratched off?

That’s still a mystery say investigators.

“Don’t know. It could be a stolen weapon, and somebody could’ve just scratched the serial number off of it. Somebody don’t want to have it traced. Since there’s no serial number on the gun, we’re just going to get a court order signed by the superior court to have it destroyed,” Capt. Dennis Davis said.

While the gun was logged into evidence for further testing, Nachtwey and investigators agree that finding firearms in waterways isn’t unusual.

“We’ve found hundreds of guns before. Honestly the weirder thing we found was the ammo box with pants and the glove,” Nachtwey said.

Anyone who makes a similar discovery in Bryan County is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 912-653-3800 .

