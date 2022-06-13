Sky Cams
Pooler to host inaugural Juneteenth Celebration

The event will be held Saturday in the parking lot of Tanger Outlets
Pooler Juneteenth Celebration
Pooler Juneteenth Celebration(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time, Pooler will be hosting a Juneteenth Celebration.

“City Council, we voted for it to become a city holiday and once that happened, I took it upon myself to say, ‘we can go a little further,’” said Pooler Mayor Pro-Tem Tom Hutcherson who then put together a Juneteenth committee.

“I thought it was time to put Pooler on the map.”

Teaming up with Tanger Outlets to host their Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration.

“We’re going to have speakers, live music, poetry, historians, 50 vendors, and food trucks,” said Hutcherson.

Donald Wright, owner of Royal Tasty Avenue Food Truck, was more than willing to spend his Juneteenth in Pooler.

“I said, ‘I like Tanger. Tanger always been good to me.’”

But of course, for a black business owner, it’s about more than making money.

“It’s the history of it. The giving back, the celebration, people just aren’t forgetting about us anymore,” said Wright.

While it is an especially powerful day for the black community, Hutcherson believes it’s a day we should all take part in.

“It’s an American celebration. We call come out for the 4th of July to celebrate Independence, so let’s all come out for June 19th as we celebration independence for African-Americans.”

So, even if you can’t make it to Pooler to support Wright and others he says that’s okay as long as you don’t let Juneteenth go by as just another day.

“Support the day, the whole weekend a matter a fact not just the day. Just come out wherever you can go, if it’s not Tanger there’s still a lot of stuff going on.”

The Pooler Juneteenth Celebration is Saturday starting at noon in the parking lot of Tanger Outlets.

For more details click here.

