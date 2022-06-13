Port Wentworth police looking for man who is considered dangerous

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Port Wentworth police is asking for the public’s help in locating Cawonious Antoine Hickman.

Officials say Hickman fled from a traffic stop and led officers on a chase down I-95 to Richmond Hill on June 11.

This was in the area of Jimmy Deloach Parkway near Bonny Bridge Road.

After that, they say he wrecked his car, and ran away escaping officers.

This incident is still under investigation and WTOC will keep you update to date as we learn more.

Hickman is wanted for:

Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer

Fleeing to Elude Law Enforcement

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of a Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Theft of Financial Transactions Cards

Various other criminal and traffic charges

In addition, Hickman is a registered sex offender for statutory rape and is considered a violent offender.

Police say Hickman is also possibly armed and considered dangerous.

Hickman is a black male, 5′5 to 5′7, between 150 – 170 lbs., has short black hair and brown eyes.

