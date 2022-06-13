Sky Cams
Raising Hope Gala held at Savannah Convention Center

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Helping those who are ready to move on from homelessness.

For the past 85 years, Union Mission has been caring for Savannah’s homeless population.

Tuesday night, the community came together to celebrate their hard work at the Raising Hope Gala. They packed the Savannah Convention Center for dinner and a keynote speech from author and CNN Presidential Historian Douglas Brinkley.

The money raised will help the Union Mission provide more than just a safe place to sleep.

It will help them offer people a chance to change their lives, for good.

You can donate to the Union Mission here.

