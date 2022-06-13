Sky Cams
The Rotary Club of Savannah has a new president(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Rotary Club of Savannah has a new president. The board of directors elected Hugh “Trip” Tollison.

Tollison has played many roles in the Savannah community. That includes the President and CEO of the Savannah Economic Development Authority.

He is a current member of the Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority and helped bring the Hyundai electric vehicle plant to Bryan County.

Today, he was handed the gavel by outgoing rotary club president Marjorie Young.

Tollison says he’s excited to be the 110th President of the Rotary Club.

“It’s a great honor. Very humbling honor of the board that was bestowed in me. And I look forward to taking the club through the year and really making great things happen.”

Tollison says the Rotary Club’s focus this year will be helping the homeless.

The club also announced the new and incoming 2022-2023 officers and directors today.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

