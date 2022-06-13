Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Savannah Fire Chief stepping down from role to return to Colorado

Savannah Fire Chief Derik Minard is stepping down from his role with the city to return home to...
Savannah Fire Chief Derik Minard is stepping down from his role with the city to return home to Westminster, Colorado as their fire chief.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire Chief Derik Minard is stepping down from his role with the city to return home to Westminster, Colorado as their fire chief.

Chief Minard previously spent 28 years with the Westminster Fire Department prior to joining Savannah Fire in 2019.

“Chief Minard is the epitome of a professional fire chief, and I could not have asked for a better leader to work with during my first year as city manager,” said Joe Melder, City Manager. “Team Savannah is proud of the major accomplishments achieved during Chief Minard’s tenure, and we are a better organization because of his leadership. He led a cultural transformation of our Fire Department that will continue to pay dividends for our firefighters and those we serve well into the future. Savannah Fire is one of the nation’s premier Fire Departments, and Chief Minard and his leadership team deserve a great deal of credit for our success. We wish him nothing but the best as he returns to Westminster to lead his hometown fire department.”

Chief Minard’s last day with the Savannah Fire Department is July 1.

“For me, being a fire chief is all about building the department’s culture,” said Chief Derik Minard. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to cultivate an inclusive, welcoming culture where all firefighters and civilian staff want to come to work each day and have a voice in the vision for the future of our department. I appreciate City Manager Melder, our City Council, and my fellow members of Team Savannah for welcoming me and allowing me to be a part of this work family for three years; it is bittersweet to be leaving a city I have enjoyed calling home and going back to the only other home I have known as a firefighter is the only reason I would ever leave.”

Savannah’s City Manager has appointed Assistant Chief Elzie Kitchen to serve as interim Fire Chief effective July 2. Kitchen, a Johnson High School graduate and Savannah resident since 1977, has served the Savannah Fire Department since 1998.

Kitchen has a Master’s Degrees in emergency services management, public administration, and organizational leadership from Columbia Southern and Waldorf Universities and was recently awarded the designation of Chief Fire Officer from the Center for Public Safety Excellence.

The City will begin the process to hire a permanent Fire Chief.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert
Port Wentworth police looking for man who is considered dangerous
Port Wentworth police looking for man who is considered dangerous
37th and Barnard closed after crash
Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle at 37th, Barnard
Savannah Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that closed White Bluff Road Friday...
Savannah Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash on White Bluff Road
WTOC First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory in effect for 8 counties Monday

Latest News

Fans
Senior Citizens Inc. work to help coastal communities under heat advisory
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
2022 Juneteenth Music Festival happening this Saturday
Juneteenth: What really happened?
80 Acres Farms will create 150 new jobs in Newton Co.
court gavel
Charleston man sentenced to 7 years in prison