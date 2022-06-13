Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Savannah Police investigating shooting in 500 block of 54th St.

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 500 block of 54th Street.

Police say an adult male received non-life threatening injuries. Police tweeted about it just after midnight on Monday.

Information is limited at this time. Check back as WTOC updates this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert
Savannah Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that closed White Bluff Road Friday...
Savannah Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash on White Bluff Road
37th and Barnard closed after crash
37th and Barnard reopened after bike crash
Arthur Milton
‘Y’all not letting his case go cold’: Friends, family remember victims of Savannah mass shooting a year later
Port Wentworth police looking for man who is considered dangerous
Port Wentworth police looking for man who is considered dangerous

Latest News

Police investigating shooting outside of Grady Hospital in Downtown Atlanta
Family dispute outside Grady Hospital results in 1 death, 1 critical injury
WTOC First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory in effect for 8 counties Monday
An early morning fire caused damage to three homes in the 600 block of W. 39th Street on Monday.
Fire causes damage to 3 homes on W. 39th St.
Savannah Bananas cast a new junior dance team
‘The Banana Splitz’; Savannah Bananas cast a new junior dance team