Savannah Police investigating shooting in 500 block of 54th St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 500 block of 54th Street.

Police say an adult male received non-life threatening injuries. Police tweeted about it just after midnight on Monday.

SPD detectives are investigating a non-life threatening shooting in the 500 block of 54th Street that resulted in injuries to an adult male. — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) June 13, 2022

Information is limited at this time. Check back as WTOC updates this developing story.

