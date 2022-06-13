Savannah Police investigating shooting in 500 block of 54th St.
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 500 block of 54th Street.
Police say an adult male received non-life threatening injuries. Police tweeted about it just after midnight on Monday.
SPD detectives are investigating a non-life threatening shooting in the 500 block of 54th Street that resulted in injuries to an adult male.— Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) June 13, 2022
Information is limited at this time. Check back as WTOC updates this developing story.
