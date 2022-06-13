Senior Citizens Inc. work to help coastal communities under heat advisory

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The intense heat is a major topic as of Monday and WTOC wants to make sure you stay safe, no matter if you’re working outside, enjoying the beach or even in your home.

Organizations like Senior Citizens Incorporated are working to make sure everyone stays as comfortable as possible.

The organization kicked off their annual fan drive at the beginning of June.

This drive is to help area seniors stay cool and safe in their homes.

Patti Lyons, the President of SCI says so far they’ve given away lots of these box fans and they want to keep doing it.

If you need one for your home, they ask you to reach out to them.

Even if you can’t make it to their facility to pick one up, they will make sure one gets to you.

Lyons says they are always reminding their clients to stay hydrated by drinking water, to use a cold compress and to pay attention to how they’re feeling. Lyons says most seniors tend to be more dehydrated and that with age it does get harder to regulate your own body temperature.

If you start to feel nauseous or light-headed, she says to call 911.

Lyons says they’re in peoples’ homes every day and they see first-hand how critical it is that these seniors have working AC or fans to keep the air flowing and cooling them off.

“It was being in those homes and realizing how many older adults don’t have AC, how many of them are making that choice between having the air conditioner on or being able to have plenty of food in their house,” Lyons said.

Lyons says they are asking that people still help them with their fan donation drive if they can.

They are taking new box fans or money donations.

Lyons also says if any seniors in the area need water or any assistance during these hot summer months they will help in any way they can.

