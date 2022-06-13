Sky Cams
Student media program at Liberty College and Career Academy earns Telly Award

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Students in audio and video classes at Liberty College and Career Academy are being recognized for their work in just the first year of their program.

They earned a Telly Award in the non-broadcast education section for their submission, “Panther Football Hype Video”.

The Telly’s received over 12,000 entries this year from all across the nation.

Leaders from prominent production companies and television experts were the judges.

Liberty Academy says it’s a huge accomplishment for the program to earn this award in just it’s first year.

Dr. Samone Norsworthy said, “The quality of work that these students have produced is incredibly impressive, and I was really surprised. I didn’t know what they would bring to the table, but then I thought, ‘Well, they all have cameras, and they all are filming all the time using these little iPhones and whatever phone they have,’ so, they come in with a level of experience but I was still blown away.”

I was really just grateful, and you know, I was thankful for everything that my teacher taught me and everything that I learned throughout the year,” said student Jaleel Goodwin.

About 20 students were apart of making of the video,

It was shown on the jumbotron before Liberty County football games.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

