Tybee Island officials give tips on staying safe at the beach during hot temperatures

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - If you plan on hitting the beach to beat the heat this week, there are a few things you will want to keep in mind to stay safe out there.

If you are planning to hit the beach this week, you’re going to want to grab your umbrella and a cooler full of ice and water.

Captain Matt Bowen with beach rescue says aside from those two things, people need to also lather on the sunscreen. He says typically the UV index on Tybee is between ‘very high’ to ‘extreme.’

Today it’s in that extreme category. Bowen says this means heat stroke and heat exhaustion become some of the most common calls they deal with.

Bowen says on a typical summer day, they get between five and 20 heat-related calls. This weekend they had almost 40!

Some signs to pay attention to are feeling weak and dizzy. If you do feel this way Bowen says do NOT go in the water.

Take a seat in the shade and certainly don’t overexert yourself. It’s also important to remember this is when the sand gets extremely hot and can lead to severe injuries.

“I’ve actually seen people get first and second degree burns on their feet from the sand, so definitely wear shoes until you reach the cooler sand where the water has recently been.”

Bowen says they are prepared to handle any heat-related calls. They do expect to handle several heat incidents over the next few days.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.