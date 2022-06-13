Your guide to Juneteenth 2022 in the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All over the country this weekend people will celebrate Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

Juneteenth is an opportunity to gather as a community and recognize African American culture and tradition, which you can do all weekend long in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry!

Here are some events happening in our area.

Weeklong Juneteenth Celebration on Hilton head Island - Tuesday, June 14th through Saturday, June 18th at Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park. Weeklong events including a free documentary streaming, Slave Dwelling Project, and the annual in park celebration highlighting the food and music customs of the people of Mitchelville. Tickets for Saturday’s event are $20 for adults, $5 for children. For more more information, click here.

Telfair Museums Juneteenth Lecture: Thursday, June 6th, 6 p.m. at the Jepson Center. “Turning Freedom Dreams into Reality: Black Activism in the Georgia Low Country” Dr. Allison Dorsey will discuss how Black men and women of the Georgia low country successfully met the challenge of beginning life as freed people in the wake of the American Civil War. Free and Open tot he public. For more information, click here.

Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce Presents ‘Unlocking Financial Freedom: A Juneteenth Kickoff for Black Entrepreneurs’: Friday, June 17th, 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m. at the Culturist Union, 3129 Bull Street, Savannah. The Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with Truist to kickoff the Juneteenth holiday with our ‘Unlocking Financial Freedom’ networking event! At this event, black entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to casually network with Truist representatives, who will offer a wealth of insight into the world of business finances. Bring your financial questions — this is the chance to have them answered! There is no cost for entry, and coffee and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, click here.

NAACP Bulloch County Juneteenth Celebration: Friday, June 17th, through Sunday, June 19th. Entertainment, Food, Vendors and Kids Zone. Events happening Friday at 5:30 p.m at Willow Hill Heritage & Renaissance Center in Portal. Saturday’s event is 3-7 p.m. at 217 Turpentine Dr. in Portal. Sunday is Juneteenth Night at the South Georgia Tormenta FC Game.

Bluffton’s 7th Annual Juneteenth Festival: Friday, June 17th, through Sunday, June 19th. Events kick off Friday with a Black Food Truck Friday, Spades Tournament and DJ Battle at The Bluffton Eagle’s Field from 5PM-9PM; event is free to the public. Saturday’s family friendly free will include live entertainment, performing artists, drum circle, food vendors, a kids zone and much more from 4pm to 10pm at Burnt Church Distillery in Bluffton. Shuttles will be provided from Red Cedar Elementary starting at 3:30 p.m. Sunday will feature the 2nd Juneteenth Jazz Brunch, 11AM-2PM inside the stunning venue of Burnt Church Distillery. Tickets are $75 and will include a catered buffet from Melly Mel’s, Mimosa Bar, and Dessert Bar. For more information, click here.

The Culturist Union (Grand Opening) Juneteenth Soiree and Ribon Cutting: Friday, June 17th, 6:30-9 p.m. at the Culturist Union. In celebration of The Culturist Union’s Grand Opening, please join us for a night of entertainment, libations, and commemoration at our Juneteeth Soiree. $50 per Ticket. Cocktail Attire. Ribbon Cutting ceremony held Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

The Daughters of Mary Magdalene and the City of Savannah’s Original Juneteenth Festival: Saturday, June 18th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Wells Park, also known as 38th Street Park. Free food, entertainment, live music and games for children. Big Boi from Outkast will be honored. There will also be a Juneteenth Motorcade Parade will be at 9 a.m. from the Savannah Civic Center.

