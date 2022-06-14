4th annual Jazz Benefit Concert this month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For more than 20 years, the Martin de Porres Society of Savannah has been giving kids’ summers direction with a camp that provides social, emotional and physical activities.

All you have to do to help send kids to that camp is enjoy a show by two Savannah musical giants.

Gail Brown is one of the co-chairs of the 4th Annual Jazz Benefit Concert to support Camp Lighthouse. Lillian Grant Baptiste is a board member of the Martin de Porres Society.

They joined us on Morning Break to share more about the camp - and the concert coming up Sunday, June 26 at Congregation Mickve Israel.

