Bluffton community’s 7th annual Juneteenth Festival, Black Food Truck Friday

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BLUFFTOB, S.C. (WTOC) - There are several Juneteenth events happening this weekend, including the Bluffton community’s 7th annual Juneteenth Festival!

This is one of the biggest Juneteenth events in our viewing area. Three jam packed days of events for the entire family, all to recognize and celebrate the ending of slavery in the United States. We were joined on Morning Break by one of the food trucks participating in Black Food Truck Friday.

