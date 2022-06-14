Sky Cams
'Catch a Clean Wave'; Pro surfer visits Tybee Island to help pick up trash

Pro surfer visits Tybee Island to help pick up trash
Pro surfer visits Tybee Island to help pick up trash(WTOC)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island got some help from some special visitors Tuesday.

Professional surfer Anna Gudauskas and photographer Sarah Lee were on the beach Tuesday, helping pick up trash as part of their “Catch a Clean Wave” program.

They have been making their way down the East Coast since the beginning of June, stopping at different beaches and hosting trash cleanup events.

It’s all about taking proper care of the environment, while still being able to enjoy it.

“Our goal by this is just to inspire everyone to take little steps toward caring about the environment, and if that means picking up a couple pieces of trash when you visit the beach, that’s really gonna add up and in the long term really make a difference,” Anna Gudauskus, Pro Surfer said.

“We spend so much time in the ocean and coastal environments that we just see a bunch of trash and buildup and people enjoying it, so we just want to set an example for keeping our beaches clean and the places we get to enjoy,” Sarah Lee, Surf Photographer said.

Gudauskus and Lee say they have picked up over 400 pounds of trash since June, including 10 pounds on Tybee today.

Tybee just recently banned smoking on the beaches, in part due to the litter it creates.

