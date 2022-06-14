Family loses everything in house fire on 39th St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Losing their home in a fire isn’t the first time Kadejah Rosier and Calvin Farr have had issues with the house next to theirs.

They say that property, which is owned by an investment firm, The PIP Group, has had a vagrancy problem for years.

“I got in a confrontation with some of the guys that was actually staying in the building, just about the noise they was making, waking my stepson up and stuff, and I guess it- the problem never got taken care of,” says Calvin Farr, who lost his home in the fire.

Savannah Fire Department records show there was another fire at the property on April 10 of this year. A man was arrested after lighting three mattresses on fire, but was later released. After the incident, Charles Sells, the CEO of The PIP Group, says he took action.

“We sent requests to our contractors to board it up, but I can’t speak specifically to the fact that I actually saw it boarded up myself,” says Sells.

But the family next door doesn’t believe that was enough. They lost everything in their home and are now staying in a hotel.

“If that house would’ve been secured, you know, closed up, yes,” Kadejah Rosier, who also lost her home in the fire.

Now, Rosier and Farr are hoping that even though the fire that destroyed their home wasn’t prevented, that the next one can be.

“I just hope that they go and close up every abandoned house that’s next to someone that’s living in a house so it won’t happen again, because these homes are too close together,” Rosier says.

The PIP Group says they were close to starting renovations on the property when the fire happened. They’re now helping put Rosier and Farr up in a hotel, as well as helping them find a new rental property.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Savannah Fire had a team out surveying the neighborhood on Tuesday, handing out information on how to contact Georgia Arson Control. If you do know anything about what may have caused this fire, you can contact them at 1-800-282-5804.

