Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ casting extras in Savannah area

Fear the Walking Dead
Fear the Walking Dead(AMC)
By Paige Phillips
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - AMC’s “Fear the Walking Dead” is looking for extras in the Hostess City.

Bill Marinella Casting is holding an open casting call Saturday, June 25, for “Fear the Walking Dead,” “Pax” and reshoots for “Cave Dweller.” “Cave Dweller” is the working title for the new Halloween movie.

The casting call is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Empowerment Center, 4704 Augusta Road, in Garden City. It will be first come, first served for photos.

You are asked to pre-register on their website.

“Fear the Walking Dead” is set to film beginning in July through March. It is a spin-off of AMC’s hit show “The Walking Dead,” and takes place in a post-apocalyptic world.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Port Wentworth police looking for man who is considered dangerous
Port Wentworth police looking for man who is considered dangerous
WTOC First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory in effect for 8 counties Monday
File Image
5 people face federal charges for COVID-19 relief fraud
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say
80 Acres Farms will create 150 new jobs in Newton Co.

Latest News

*
Polls open at 7 a.m. for S.C. Primary Election
WTOC First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory in effect Tuesday
2021 Juneteenth event on Tybee Island.
Your guide to Juneteenth 2022 in the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
Pamdhylia Baynes
Garden City Police searching for missing Autistic woman