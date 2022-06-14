‘Fear the Walking Dead’ casting extras in Savannah area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - AMC’s “Fear the Walking Dead” is looking for extras in the Hostess City.

Bill Marinella Casting is holding an open casting call Saturday, June 25, for “Fear the Walking Dead,” “Pax” and reshoots for “Cave Dweller.” “Cave Dweller” is the working title for the new Halloween movie.

The casting call is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Empowerment Center, 4704 Augusta Road, in Garden City. It will be first come, first served for photos.

You are asked to pre-register on their website.

“Fear the Walking Dead” is set to film beginning in July through March. It is a spin-off of AMC’s hit show “The Walking Dead,” and takes place in a post-apocalyptic world.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.