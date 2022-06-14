FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory in effect Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Weather Service (NWS) says heat index values around that could exceed 110 degrees are expected on Tuesday.

That is why they have issued a Heat Advisory is in effect from 11AM - 7PM.

The Heat Advisory includes all counties in the viewing area.

Be safe, everyone will be under a Heat Advisory today! The Advisory will be in effect from 11AM - 7PM, when heat index values could exceed 110°. pic.twitter.com/H849XHDCiI — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) June 14, 2022

First Alert Weather Days have been extended through Friday due to the hot temperatures.

NWS also says to take extra precautions if you plan on working or spending time outside.

