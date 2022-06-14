First Alert Weather Day: Temperatures feeling hotter Tuesday, heat advisory this afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Get ready for an even hotter day!

Temperatures start out in the low to mid 70s Tuesday morning under mostly clear skies. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing to the lower 90s by lunchtime. Afternoon highs will hit the low to mid 90s, but temperatures will “feel like” 105 to 110 degrees after lunchtime.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 11AM to 7PM. There is a slight chance for a few isolated showers and storms during the afternoon into the early evening, but most of us will remain dry.

Hot weather continues its hold on us through the middle of the work week. Heat Advisories likely each afternoon with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values over 105 degrees likely during the afternoons.

Make sure you stay hydrated this week, even if you don’t spend a lot of time outside! Warm weather continues to close out the work week with highs still in the low to mid 90s Thursday through Saturday.

Rain chances remain limited this week, but they aren’t zero. A few isolated showers during the afternoon and evenings will be possible for inland communities, but most of us will miss out on the rain. This is not great new for our drought conditions. A weak front could cool us down a few degrees on Sunday, with a sunny weekend on the way.

Tropical Update:

There is a 40% of development over the next five days allotted to an area of low pressure in the southwestern Caribbean. The has a low-end chance of development and will likely drift near the coast of Nicaragua and Honduras toward the end of the week. There are no other potential areas of development in the Atlantic basin.

