Former Executive Director of the Union County Chamber of Commerce charged with Breach of Trust

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - SLED charged the former Executive Director of the Union County Chamber of Commerce with Breach of Trust with fraudulent intent.

According to SLED, Rhinehart converted about $600 of the Chambers of Commerce funds for personal use between Jan. 31, 2022 and March 22, 2022.

Stephanie Freeman Rhinehart, 24, was booked at the Union County Detention Center.

Lastly, the Union of County Sheriff’s Office requested SLED to investigate potential fraud charges made using the Union County Chamber of Commerce’s credit card.

