Garden City Police searching for missing Autistic woman

Pamdhylia Baynes
Pamdhylia Baynes(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Garden City Police are asking for help locating a missing woman with Autism.

Pamdhylia Baynes was last seen on Thursday, June 9 at 6 p.m. in the area of Kessler Avenue in Garden City. She was last seen wearing light colored jeans and a burgundy shirt.

She is 5′5″ and weighs 160 pounds. Police believe she could be in the West Savannah area.

Anyone with information should call Garden City Police or 911.

