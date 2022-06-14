Garden City Police searching for missing Autistic woman

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Garden City Police are asking for help locating a missing woman with Autism.

Pamdhylia Baynes was last seen on Thursday, June 9 at 6 p.m. in the area of Kessler Avenue in Garden City. She was last seen wearing light colored jeans and a burgundy shirt.

She is 5′5″ and weighs 160 pounds. Police believe she could be in the West Savannah area.

Anyone with information should call Garden City Police or 911.

