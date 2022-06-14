Sky Cams
Heavy police presence in Walmart parking lot in Pooler

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Police from Pooler and Savannah are at the Pooler Walmart on Pooler Parkway.

Details are limited at this time.

An official with the Pooler Police Department said that the Savannah Police Department will be in charge of the investigation as the incident happened nearby inside SPD’s jurisdiction.

Stay with WTOC for updates to this story.

