Inmate artwork now on display inside Chatham County Sheriff’s Office

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Renovations in the lobby of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is now complete.

The final touch, some fine art from perhaps an unexpected place.

“It’s a great day in Savannah. It’s a great day to show the people on the outside what we do on the inside,” said Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office now highlighting one of the many programs they have for inmates at the jail.

“I mean you look around on the wall at some of the artwork they can do. It’s just amazing some of the things they can do and draw and come up with,” said Sheriff Wilcher.

That artworks thanks to a partnership between the Sheriff’s Office and the Jepson Center.

“A lot of people that were in the program haven’t taken art since elementary school,” said Telfair Museums Outreach Coordinator Rachel Stayer.

But you might not know that by looking at it.

“I’m not an artist but from what I saw the first time, before we went to the Jepson Center, I thought some of them were Leonardo Davinci,” Sheriff Wilcher says.

Admittedly a nice bonus, but of course, this program is about much more than just creating art.

“Challenging them to try new things, encouraging them to be expressive and finding that thing inside of them. Just to open up and experience a sense of community,” said Stayer.

So, maybe they won’t be the next Davinci, but hopefully through this program they’ll realize the brush is in their hand and with each stroke they take it becomes clearer the future they’re creating for themselves could be a work of art.

“It’s unreal what they can do when they put their minds to it,” said Sheriff Wilcher.

The art program is just one of more than a dozen other programs offered to inmates at the Chatham County Jail.

For more information on the programs they offer click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.