LINK: South Carolina Primary Election Results

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Primary Election was held on Tuesday, June 14.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. As results come in, check out the WTOC Election Results page for the latest numbers.

On the Election Results page, one may search for a specific candidate or race title. You can also toggle between local and state/national races by clicking the green “More Elections” button.

More than 100K in SC voted early

The South Carolina State Election Commission reported 100,450 voters took advantage of the new option.

Horry County had the highest number of early voters with 11,618, followed by Richland County’s 9,346; Beaufort County’s 7,858; Charleston County’s 6,464 and Berkeley County’s 5,323.

The state’s new election law replaced the old in-person absentee voting with the early voting period. The new option did not require voters to provide an excuse for why they wanted to vote ahead of the actual election day.

The number of South Carolinians casting their ballots in person rose every day of the two-week, statewide early voting period, with the 21,303 people voting on last Friday’s final day more than triple the first day’s total of 6,032.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.

