SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If the data is any indication, Americans do not like staying in the same place for an extended period of time.

In 2019 alone, $1.1 billion was spent on travel in the U.S., a figure that ultimately generated $2.6 trillion in total economic output and helped support upwards of 15.8 million American jobs in the process.

While a significant percentage of these enormous figures stems from ground transportation such as buses, trains and cars, much of it comes from air travel, of which the majority is domestic.

In 2019, 811 million passengers flew on flights between two American destinations.

COVID-19 dramatically affected travel in 2020, hamstringing the industry and grounding thousands of domestic and international flights.

To find out which domestic flights persisted during initial shutdowns, compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from Savannah/Hilton Head International using data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

Destinations are ranked by total passengers in the second quarter 2020.

Keep reading to see where people were flying to from Savannah/Hilton Head International between July 2019 and June of 2020.

#30. San Diego International Lindbergh Fl (San Diego, CA)

- Total passengers (July 2019 - June 2020): 8,530

#29. Lambert-St. Louis International (St. Louis, MO)

- Total passengers (July 2019 - June 2020): 8,870

#28. Phoenix Sky Harbor International (Phoenix, AZ)

- Total passengers (July 2019 - June 2020): 10,380

#27. San Francisco International (San Francisco, CA)

- Total passengers (July 2019 - June 2020): 10,500

#26. Seattle International (Seattle, WA)

- Total passengers (July 2019 - June 2020): 10,710

#25. Kent County (Grand Rapids, MI)

- Total passengers (July 2019 - June 2020): 11,410

#24. Indianapolis Muni/Weir Cook (Indianapolis, IN)

- Total passengers (July 2019 - June 2020): 11,420

#23. McCarran International (Las Vegas, NV)

- Total passengers (July 2019 - June 2020): 11,600

#22. Lockbourne AFB (Columbus, OH)

- Total passengers (July 2019 - June 2020): 12,600

#21. Washington Dulles International (Washington, DC)

- Total passengers (July 2019 - June 2020): 12,790

#20. Nashville International (Nashville, TN)

- Total passengers (July 2019 - June 2020): 12,870

#19. Miami International (Miami, FL)

- Total passengers (July 2019 - June 2020): 14,490

#18. Houston Intercontinental (Houston, TX)

-Total passengers (July 2019 - June 2020): 14,910

#17. Los Angeles International (Los Angeles, CA)

- Total passengers (July 2019 - June 2020): 15,160

#16. Minneapolis-St Paul International (Minneapolis, MN)

- Total passengers (July 2019 - June 2020): 15,340

#15. Detroit Metro Wayne County (Detroit, MI)

- Total passengers (July 2019 - June 2020): 17,130

#14. Friendship International (Baltimore, MD)

- Total passengers (July 2019 - June 2020): 18,270

#13. Stapleton International (Denver, CO)

- Total passengers (July 2019 - June 2020): 19,210

#12. Pittsburgh International (Pittsburgh, PA)

- Total passengers (July 2019 - June 2020): 19,350

#11. Atlanta Municipal (Atlanta, GA)

- Total passengers (July 2019 - June 2020): 21,080

#10. Ronald Reagan Washington National (Washington, DC)

- Total passengers (July 2019 - June 2020): 21,110

#9. Cleveland-Hopkins International (Cleveland, OH)

- Total passengers (July 2019 - June 2020): 23,300

#8. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International (Cincinnati, OH)

- Total passengers (July 2019 - June 2020): 23,680

#7. Dallas Fort Worth Regional (Dallas/Fort Worth, TX)

- Total passengers (July 2019 - June 2020): 23,810

#6. LaGuardia (New York, NY)

- Total passengers (July 2019 - June 2020): 34,370

#5. Chicago O’Hare International (Chicago, IL)

- Total passengers (July 2019 - June 2020): 35,080

#4. Philadelphia International (Philadelphia, PA)

- Total passengers (July 2019 - June 2020): 36,870

#3. Logan International (Boston, MA)

- Total passengers (July 2019 - June 2020): 52,640

#2. Newark Liberty International (Newark, NJ)

- Total passengers (July 2019 - June 2020): 53,080

#1. John F. Kennedy International (New York, NY)

- Total passengers (July 2019 - June 2020): 73,890

