Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Pawn shop owner sees increase in business as people try to make extra money

pawn shops
pawn shops(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - With costs going up for everything from fuel to food, plenty of people are looking at options for extra income.

One pawn shop owner says he’s seeing more business than ever before.

Tools, TV’s and more line the shelves at Tom’s Pawn Central. Owner Tommy Hunt says they’ve seen a sharp jump in customers over the past two months.

He says people are coming in with items from home to sell or pawn. He says some need money for a few days until payday and some are parting with things just to make ends meet.

He says they’re helping people get amounts of money that might be too small for a bank to loan. He says the type of need and the type of item you bring can help determine whether you should pawn it or sell it.

“If there’s no sentimental value in the merchandise, you can sell it. But if you use the merchandise, or it’s an heirloom that’s been in the family for years, you can come back and get it no problem.”

He says some customers have also used this as a time to sell things they never use and turn their clutter into cash.

Either way, he says they work with customers to give them the chance to repay and reclaim what they left.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Image
5 people face federal charges for COVID-19 relief fraud
Port Wentworth police looking for man who is considered dangerous
Port Wentworth police looking for man who is considered dangerous
WTOC First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory in effect for 8 counties Monday
80 Acres Farms will create 150 new jobs in Newton Co.
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Inmate artwork on display at Chatham Co Sheriff's Office
Inmate artwork now on display inside Chatham County Sheriff’s Office
The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport is seeing an increase in travelers.
Most common domestic flights from Savannah/Hilton Head International
Pamdhylia Baynes
Garden City Police find missing Autistic woman