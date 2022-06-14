Polls open at 7 a.m. for S.C. Primary Election

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina voters, today is your turn to vote in the state’s primary election.

There are 55 polling locations throughout Beaufort County that will be open starting at 7 this morning for voting.

All of the poll workers are volunteers and they couldn’t host an election without their help.

While the amount of workers fluctuates, Beaufort County says they are at minimum staffing for this primary election – which is around 400 poll workers.

This time of year, people are traveling and on vacation, so they have a lower amount of volunteers, but they expect it to pick back up during the general election.

“We’ve been training poll workers for several weeks now, we were conducting hands-on training for those people that will be serving in the supervisor role, we call them poll managers and clerks so we did all we could to prepare them,” said Marie Smalls, Beaufort County Board of Elections & Registration Director.

Beaufort County already had about four percent of their voters come out to cast their ballot during early voting in the county – so we will see what election day brings.

The polls open up at 7 this morning and will be open until 7 tonight. Don’t forget to bring your ID (driver’s license, ID card, passport, military ID or voter registration card with a photo on it) with you and then you will need to choose a party to vote in since it is a primary election.

This includes local races for sheriff, county council seats and state races including superintendent of schools, attorney general and governor.

Even though turnout for a primary election is typically lower than the general – the board of elections offices are still encouraging you to come out to have your voice heard.

“The only way you are going to do it is through your elected officials and the only way you are going to get those people that you want to represent you is through the voting process so we are encouraging all of our voters to turn out and have a voice,” Smalls said.

Remember if you still have your mail in the absentee ballot, that has to be returned by the time the polls close at 7 tonight. Look up your sample ballot and find your polling place here.

