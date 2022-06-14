Savannah resident offers home to Ukrainian refugee in need of affordable housing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Ukrainian refugee fled the ongoing crisis only to face another one in Savannah — affordable housing.

Liudmyla came to Savannah alone.

“It’s always hard when you leave everything behind.”

That’s what she did. With one suitcase and a baby on the way.

“When you become pregnant, you understand you’re responsible not just for yourself. You’re responsible for another life,” Liudmyla said.

She got out to survive.

“Without the baby, I would never leave Ukraine. I would stay there and fight for my country.”

Only to get here and not be able to find an affordable place to live.

“It’s a disaster to be honest.”

Having no social security number, bank account and established credit history — that was the least of her problems.

The Housing Savannah Task Force reported last year, there are 21,000 people in need of affordable housing.

Liudmyla said she couldn’t find any places near her job downtown.

“It was taking me one and a half hours to get here.”

Add to that, she is looking for two.

“You can find a shared place, but for me having a baby in a few months...sharing a place...not a good idea.”

Then, Mindy Motlagh saw her story in the paper.

“I thought this is what I need to do,” she said.

Her husband immigrated from Iran.

“I know about immigration and dealt with it for many years and I know it’s a lot of paperwork.”

So she opened up one of her properties downtown to help Liudmyla get on her feet.

“It just seemed unbelievable to me that she’s here and pregnant.”

Liudmyla said she’s blessed to be where she is now.

“I’ve been crying a lot. I still can’t believe even now that I get this place.”

And she can’t imagine any other refugee families or single moms having to experience this.

“Most of the people in my country think America is a dream country. Maybe a dream country for Americans.”

The City of Savannah is making steps toward addressing the affordable housing crisis.

A couple of months ago, they approved funding for 42 affordable apartments downtown.

In the meantime, if you are from Ukraine and need financial assistance, you can apply for federal benefits here.

