Savannah Police investigating shooting at Benton Blvd. apartment complex

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to a man.

According to SPD, officers responded to the Pooler Walmart Tuesday around 5 p.m.

According to police, the preliminary investigation found a 22-year-old from Hinesville was driving through the parking lot of Colonial Grand at Godley Lake when his car was struck by gunfire. The victim then came to the Walmart parking lot.

The man was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information on this or any other violent crime should call the SPD Crime Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

