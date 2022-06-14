Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Savannah Police investigating shooting at Benton Blvd. apartment complex

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to a man.

According to SPD, officers responded to the Pooler Walmart Tuesday around 5 p.m.

According to police, the preliminary investigation found a 22-year-old from Hinesville was driving through the parking lot of Colonial Grand at Godley Lake when his car was struck by gunfire. The victim then came to the Walmart parking lot.

The man was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information on this or any other violent crime should call the SPD Crime Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cargo ship runs aground in the Savannah River; no injuries reported
File Image
5 people face federal charges for COVID-19 relief fraud
WARNING: Body cam video released for Savannah officer-involved shooting
Source: WTOC
Teenager killed, adult injured in Metter shooting

Latest News

Man sentenced to federal prison for distributing child pornography
The Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office confirms a missing woman has been found dead.
Missing woman found dead in Jeff Davis Co.
7th annual Mitchelville Juneteenth celebrations this weekend
7th annual Mitchelville Juneteenth celebrations this weekend
Inmate artwork now on display inside Chatham County Sheriff’s Office
Inmate artwork now on display inside Chatham County Sheriff’s Office