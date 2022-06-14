Splash in the Boro staff say crowds have been at capacity

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Gate numbers at Splash in the Boro go up with the temperatures.

They’re seeing plenty of people come here this week.

One manager says you’ve still got to be heat smart, even at a water park.

Lines of people waited for the gates to open this morning at 10 a.m.

Stephanie Neal says it’s part of her family’s routine.

“It’s usually 2-4 times a week in the mornings. We come early, beat the crowds, cool off, because it is super hot already,” Stephanie Neal said.

Managers at Splash say their weekend crowds have been at capacity as the summer heat arrived.

But they’re seeing weekday numbers climb too.

Aquatics Manager Alex Estrada says people still need to be heat smart, even surrounded by water.

“Leaving the house and coming to a water park alone is not going to beat the heat. You can come here and enjoy yourself but you still have to hydrate,” Alex Estrada said.

He says it starts with plenty of fluids.

He also recommends wearing a hat and shades. In addition he recommends breaks in the shade away from the sun especially in the hottest period in the middle of the day.

