Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Splash in the Boro staff say crowds have been at capacity

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Gate numbers at Splash in the Boro go up with the temperatures.

They’re seeing plenty of people come here this week.

One manager says you’ve still got to be heat smart, even at a water park.

Lines of people waited for the gates to open this morning at 10 a.m.

Stephanie Neal says it’s part of her family’s routine.

“It’s usually 2-4 times a week in the mornings. We come early, beat the crowds, cool off, because it is super hot already,” Stephanie Neal said.

Managers at Splash say their weekend crowds have been at capacity as the summer heat arrived.

But they’re seeing weekday numbers climb too.

Aquatics Manager Alex Estrada says people still need to be heat smart, even surrounded by water.

“Leaving the house and coming to a water park alone is not going to beat the heat. You can come here and enjoy yourself but you still have to hydrate,” Alex Estrada said.

He says it starts with plenty of fluids.

He also recommends wearing a hat and shades. In addition he recommends breaks in the shade away from the sun especially in the hottest period in the middle of the day.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Image
5 people face federal charges for COVID-19 relief fraud
Port Wentworth police looking for man who is considered dangerous
Port Wentworth police looking for man who is considered dangerous
WTOC First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory in effect for 8 counties Monday
80 Acres Farms will create 150 new jobs in Newton Co.
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say

Latest News

File Image
Former Executive Director of the Union County Chamber of Commerce charged with Breach of Trust
Heavy police presence in Walmart parking lot in Pooler
THE News at 5:30
Splash in the Boro staff say crowds have been at capacity
Economics professor discusses bear market impacts on the Coastal Empire
Economics professor discusses bear market impacts on the Coastal Empire