WARNING: Body cam video released for Savannah officer-involved shooting

By Sean Evans
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Body camera video reviewed by investigators after a Savannah police officer shot and killed a man last summer has been made available by the Savannah Police Department.

Body-worn cameras captured events leading up to, and immediately following the moment Maurice Mincey died.

After reviewing the details of an independent Georgia Bureau of Investigation report, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones decided not to pursue criminal charges against the officers involved.

Despite that decision, family of Mincey say they are planning a lawsuit in the future.

There were really three different body cam perspectives - points of view of three officers who were initially part of a traffic stop the night Mincey was killed.

This is how the interaction between Savannah Police officers, and the driver of the car Maurice Mincey was riding in began last July.

“So, the reason I stopped you is because you ran the stop sign over there at Bolton and Cedar,” the officer is heard saying in the body camera video.

Officers talk with the driver for several minutes, having him get out of the car while they ask for his identification.

Mincey is in the front passenger seat.

At one point while the officers are talking with the driver, one of the officers turns his attention to Mincey, which you can see in this body cam video.

That officer then shouts several commands at Mincey after watching Mincey grab something and put it on the seat between his legs.

“Hey, put your hands in the air right now...in the air right now,” an officer is heard saying.

About three seconds go by, and then gunfire.

That officer fired three shots, hitting Mincey as he was getting out of the car.

After Mincey is shot, he falls forward to the ground, dropping what police say was a gun. You can see in one video one of the officers kicking what appears to be a gun farther away from Mincey as officers begin to give first aid, including the officer who shot him.

In the body cam video, it appeared Mincey never lifted what police say was a gun at officers, which is what the GBI initially had in their preliminary report, before retracting that detail a few days later.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

