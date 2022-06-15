2 men, 1 woman arrested after armed robbery in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people were arrested after an armed robbery at a motel in Statesboro.

SPD Patrol officers responded to the 300 block of South Main Street in Statesboro for a person-to-person armed robbery Monday around 11:26 p.m.

Officials say the female victim said that a male that she knew robbed her of cash using a gun.

Officers were able to get footage immediately because the motel in question is a Fusus partner with the Savannah Police Department.

After that, officers determined that the suspect went into another room at the motel.

A search of the room led to the discovery of the cash, a handgun, cocaine, and marijuana.

The following individuals were arrested and charged as a result of the incident:

Tariq Griffin (24, Park Place Apts, Statesboro): 1 count Armed Robbery, 1 count Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, 1 count Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, 1 count Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, 1 count Possession of Cocaine, 1 count Tampering with Evidence-Felony

Veunte Gross (34, Millen, Ga): 1 count Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, 1 count Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, 1 count Possession of Cocaine, 1 count Tampering with Evidence-Felony

Latonia Lovett (33, Millen, Ga): 1 count Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, 1 count Possession of Cocaine, 1 count Tampering with Evidence-Felony

Anyone with information on this armed robbery case should contact Senior Detective Dustin Cross at 912-764-991.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.