Adult, teenager injured in shooting in Metter

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - A shooting in Metter on Tuesday night has left two people injured.

Metter Police Chief Robert Shore says the shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night on North Leroy Street.

Shore also says it the shooting stemmed from a domestic situation that wounded an adult and a teenager.

Officials are now searching for someone in connection with the shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.