Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Adult, teenager injured in shooting in Metter

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - A shooting in Metter on Tuesday night has left two people injured.

Metter Police Chief Robert Shore says the shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night on North Leroy Street.

Shore also says it the shooting stemmed from a domestic situation that wounded an adult and a teenager.

Officials are now searching for someone in connection with the shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Pooler Walmart parking lot
File Image
5 people face federal charges for COVID-19 relief fraud
Port Wentworth police looking for man who is considered dangerous
Port Wentworth police looking for man who is considered dangerous
WTOC First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory in effect for 8 counties Monday
80 Acres Farms will create 150 new jobs in Newton Co.

Latest News

Fort Stewart celebrates Army’s 247th birthday
Fort Stewart celebrates Army’s 247th birthday
Fort Stewart celebrates Army’s 247th birthday
Adult, teenager injured in shooting in Metter
Adult, teenager injured in shooting in Metter
Timelapse: Cargo ship runs aground in the Savannah River
Timelapse: Cargo ship runs aground in the Savannah River