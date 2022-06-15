Adult, teenager injured in shooting in Metter
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - A shooting in Metter on Tuesday night has left two people injured.
Metter Police Chief Robert Shore says the shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night on North Leroy Street.
Shore also says it the shooting stemmed from a domestic situation that wounded an adult and a teenager.
Officials are now searching for someone in connection with the shooting.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also investigating the shooting.
