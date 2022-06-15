Sky Cams
Cargo ship runs aground in the Savannah River; no injuries reported

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A cargo ship ran aground near Old Fort Jackson in the Savannah River on Tuesday.

According to the watch officer with Coast Guard – Sector Charleston, the ship was stuck and had to be dislodged.

There were no reported injuries or rescues, according to the Coast Guard.

The boat has been dislodged as of Tuesday evening.

