Chatham Co. Commissioner spreads awareness to colon cancer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Commissioner is trying to spread colon cancer awareness after her brother lost his fight to the disease 5 years ago.

Tanya Milton says her brother--Artie Milton-- always got a physical but was never screened for colon cancer.

She says his body began to retain fluid and after several tests, it was too late.

He was diagnosed with stage 4, received treatment and died a year later.

Artie was a beloved Artist of the Savannah community.

Wednesday Commissioner Milton talked about how important it is for people to get checked out.

