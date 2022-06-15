Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Chatham Co. Commissioner spreads awareness to colon cancer

Chatham Co. Commissioner spreads awareness to colon cancer
Chatham Co. Commissioner spreads awareness to colon cancer(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Commissioner is trying to spread colon cancer awareness after her brother lost his fight to the disease 5 years ago.

Tanya Milton says her brother--Artie Milton-- always got a physical but was never screened for colon cancer.

She says his body began to retain fluid and after several tests, it was too late.

He was diagnosed with stage 4, received treatment and died a year later.

Artie was a beloved Artist of the Savannah community.

Wednesday Commissioner Milton talked about how important it is for people to get checked out.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police investigating shooting at Benton Blvd. apartment complex
Cargo ship runs aground in the Savannah River; no injuries reported
Source: WTOC
Teenager killed, another teenager injured in Metter shooting
WARNING: Body cam video released for Savannah officer-involved shooting
File Image
5 people face federal charges for COVID-19 relief fraud

Latest News

Savannah doctor discusses Covid-19 vaccines for kids under 5
Savannah doctor discusses Covid-19 vaccines for kids under 5
Sheriff Tanner wins Primary race in Beaufort Co.
Sheriff Tanner wins primary race in Beaufort Co.
THE News at 5:30
Bluffton double amputee flexing inner strength
THE News at 5
Cargo ship runs aground in the Savannah River; no injuries reported