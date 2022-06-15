First Alert Weather Day: ‘Feels like’ temperatures near 110 degrees again Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day:

Temperatures aren't quite as warm this morning, but we will jump up to the 90s by lunchtime. Make sure to hydrate today! pic.twitter.com/nIBnhMNeoc — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) June 15, 2022

It’s a warm start to our Wednesday with morning temperatures in the low to mid 70s at daybreak with a few areas of patchy fog. We’ll see partly cloudy skies accompanied by temperatures reaching the mid 90s by lunchtime. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 90s with “feels like” temperatures once again near 110 degrees during the afternoon.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect once again from 11AM - 7PM. Heat index values will top out near 110° this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/3Rwx065fny — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) June 15, 2022

Unlike Tuesday, there is only a slim chance for an afternoon shower on Wednesday, better chances advance inland late afternoon into the evening.

Hot weather continues its hold on us through the end of the work week. Heat Advisories likely each afternoon with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values over 105 degrees likely during the afternoons.

Make sure you stay hydrated this week, even if you don’t spend a lot of time outside! Warm weather continues to close out the work week with highs still in the low to mid 90s Thursday through Saturday.

Rain chances remain limited this week, but they aren’t zero. A few isolated showers during the afternoon and evenings will be possible for inland communities, but most of us will miss out on the rain. This is not great new for our drought conditions. A weak front could cool us down a few degrees on Sunday, just in time for Father’s Day!

Tropical Update:

There is a 40% of development over the next five days allotted to an area of low pressure in the southwestern Caribbean. The has a low-end chance of development and will likely drift near the coast of Nicaragua and Honduras toward the end of the week. There are no other potential areas of development in the Atlantic basin.

