Fort Stewart celebrates Army’s 247th birthday

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday was the Army’s 247th birthday.

Congress approved six companies of riflemen on June 14, 1775, more than a year before the colonies declared independence from Great Britain.

Fort Stewart celebrated the milestone with a cake cutting in front of division headquarters.

“If you think about it, 247 years ago soldiers have been wearing a uniform to defend our country. And only just recently, we’ve begun to not only recognize soldiers past and present from across time but also our family members the dedication the loyalty the courage of men and women in uniform and not in uniform. It’s a great opportunity to reflect on that.”

The cake was cut by the youngest and oldest 3rd Infantry Division soldiers along with the division’s leadership.

