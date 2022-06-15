Fugitive found in Statesboro after 1 year search

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A fugitive was arrested Wednesday after a 1 year search.

The SPD Impact team officers received an anonymous tip and arrested Quentin Lanier, 32, Statesboro at a residence in Eastview Apartments in Statesboro.

Officials say Lanier had 19 active warrants for his arrest based on a 2021 Impact Team investigation into drug sales on Gordon Street.

In that case, undercover buys of cocaine and marijuana led to a search warrant where drugs and guns were recovered.

Lanier avoided being arrested with the assistance of friends they say.

After his arrest, Lanier was transported to the Bulloch County Jail where he remains pending further judicial action.

Lanier charges are listed below:

1 count of Trafficking Cocaine

5 counts of Sale of Cocaine

4 counts of Sale of Marijuana

1 count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

4 counts of Unlawful Use of Communications Facilities

1 count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

1 count of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property-Felony

1 count of Possession/Use of a Drug Related Object

Anyone with information on drug activity in the City of Statesboro should contact the Impact Team at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.