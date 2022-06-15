Sky Cams
Hot Wheels Legends Tour returning to Atlanta

The Hot Wheels Legends Tour will stop at Walmart Buford from 8 a.m. to noon on June 18.
The Hot Wheels Legends Tour will stop at Walmart Buford from 8 a.m. to noon on June 18.(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Hot Wheels Legends Tour will stop at Walmart Buford from 8 a.m. to noon on June 18.

The event will feature Atlanta’s electric car culture, Hot Wheels Garage of Legends life-size cars, an array of onsite experiences, and collectibles that are only available on the tour, according to a release.

The event will be held at 3250 Sardis Church Road in Buford, Ga.

In its fifth year, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour spans five continents and 15 countries, making it the largest traveling car show in the world.

Visit www.HotWheels.com/Legends to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

