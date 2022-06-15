Missing woman found dead in Jeff Davis Co.

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office confirms a missing woman has been found dead.

Nancy Echeverria was found after days of searching by the sheriff’s department. Sheriff Preston Bohannon requested air support to assist in the search.

Officers with aerial search and rescue and officers utilizing cellphone services to track GPS location were able to find a vehicle matching Echeverria’s.

Once officers could get into the area, they discovered the human remains they believed to be Nancy Echeverria.

The Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office, Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Natural Resources worked together to secure the area.

