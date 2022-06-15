Sky Cams
Rep. Nancy Mace celebrates likely win in South Carolina primary race

By Tyler Manion
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - Representative Nancy Mace is the unofficial winner in the race for the Republican nomination out of Congressional District 1. Her opponent, Katie Arrington, conceded after the preliminary results came in.

With Mace taking the majority of the vote and advancing to November, she’ll face off against the winner on the Democratic side Annie Andrews.

Mace said it was a late night waiting for results but certainly a good one that she capped off with victory cake for breakfast this morning.

“It was awesome last night and now we’ve got to unify the Republican Party and I want to thank my opponent for being in the arena, for running a really… working really hard on her campaign and now we’ve all got to come together so we can win in November. We win in November and we’re going to have a republican majority.”

“We want to continue the work that we started. I passed 16 bills out of committee so far in my first 16 months in office, I passed four bills out of the floor of the house and in fact the last bill that I passed out of committee was completely unanimous.”

She says up through November and if she’s re-elected, her priorities will be on balancing the budget and tightening immigration.

