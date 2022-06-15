Savannah doctor discusses Covid-19 vaccines for kids under 5

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An FDA’s advisory panel giving the greenlight on the covid-19 vaccine for America’s youngest population.

It makes it one step closer for children younger than 5 to get vaccinated.

Dr. Michael Bossak with Memorial Health said, “I think it’s very important that kids under the age of six, and really under the age of five now, are going to have the option to get vaccinated.”

Dr. Michael Bossak says locally, pediatric COVID cases have been trickling in over the summer at the Memorial Health Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital in sporadic numbers.

“We see them lower down, and then we see them higher up. They’ve been peaking over the last couple weeks, especially with respiratory disease coming back into focus.”

Dr. Bossak says of the new COVID cases, they’re almost all under the age of two, and are experiencing respiratory issues along with a fever.

Now that the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines are one step closer to being administered to children under five, Bossak says it’s hard to say what the response to get those kids vaccinated will be.

“I actually do think that the people in the younger groups are going to be a little bit more active in trying to seek this out. Those people who want to get vaccinated, especially in the 6 month to 6 year range, are the ones who have very young kids who are unprotected. And a lot of times they’re unprotected because they just don’t have that opportunity.”

Dr. Bossak says as the latest data starts to roll out on the COVID vaccine for the youngest eligible population, it’s important as with any vaccine for parents to educate themselves on that vaccine and consult their child’s physician.

