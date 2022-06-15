Sheriff Tanner wins primary race in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - PJ Tanner got 62 percent of the vote to beat JoJo Woodward.

This is the 7th time Sheriff Tanner has been elected back into this office so there’s a sense of I’ve been here before.

After the first round of results showed him leading Tuesday night, WTOC stayed out at his watch party until 11:30 p.m. but the Sheriff says he was out until almost 1 a.m. waiting for results.

That combination of experience and a late night led to a proud yet calm reaction Wednesday.

”Of course it feels good to have gone through the process and have the victory at the end,” Sheriff P.J. Tanner, Beaufort County said.

Sheriff Tanner proud Wednesday of the few months that led up to voters in Beaufort County putting him back in office

”I ran the campaign the same way I lead this office and that’s important to me because it’s me. That campaign represents who I am.”

Over 23 years ago he started as sheriff, but he says while he may look just a little different.

The drive to better this office remains the same.

”There’s always room for improvement. My motto is we’re going to do things better tomorrow than we did today and we did things better today than we did yesterday.”

Sheriff Tanner specifically says he’s prioritizing creating an SRO specific training and reducing the backlog at the courts.

Before the majority of numbers came in Tuesday night, I caught up with his opponent - Jojo Woodward - and asked what a loss would mean?

”It’s not the end of me. It will not change me. I will always be a law enforcement officer at heart and I’m not going anywhere. Bluffton and Beaufort county is my home. This is where I raised my children, and I’ll be here, and I’ll be here for the citizens,” Jojo Woodward, Ran for Beaufort County Sheriff said.

Sheriff Tanner tells me he and Woodward spoke on the phone this morning as Jojo congratulated PJ on the victory.

All the votes for Beaufort county will be certified Thursday at 10 a.m. and we’ll continue coverage.

