One person displaced in structure fire on Helmken Street in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department has extinguished a structure fire in the 0 block of Helmken Street in East Savannah.

A single story home was fully engulfed in flames when Savannah Fire arrived. The resident of the home escaped the fire with the help of a neighbor.

The resident has been displaced. No physical injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

