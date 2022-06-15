One person displaced in structure fire on Helmken Street in Savannah
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department has extinguished a structure fire in the 0 block of Helmken Street in East Savannah.
A single story home was fully engulfed in flames when Savannah Fire arrived. The resident of the home escaped the fire with the help of a neighbor.
The resident has been displaced. No physical injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.