The 23 venues bidding to host World Cup matches in 2026

(AP) - There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Most are in the United States but three are in Canada and three are in Mexico. Two of the stadiums have hosted World Cup finals in the past.

The Estadio Azteca in Mexico City hosted the 1970 and 1986 World Cup finals. Pelé was on the winning team in 1970 with Brazil and Diego Maradona became champion with Argentina in 1986.

Brazil won its fourth World Cup title at the Rose Bowl in California in 1994. FIFA has said 16 venues will be chosen for the final tournament.

