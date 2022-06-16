Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

The 23 venues bidding to host World Cup matches in 2026

FILE - U.S. players run drills during a practice for the Women's World Cup soccer final under...
FILE - U.S. players run drills during a practice for the Women's World Cup soccer final under the open roof of BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Saturday, July 4, 2015. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)(Elaine Thompson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Most are in the United States but three are in Canada and three are in Mexico. Two of the stadiums have hosted World Cup finals in the past.

The Estadio Azteca in Mexico City hosted the 1970 and 1986 World Cup finals. Pelé was on the winning team in 1970 with Brazil and Diego Maradona became champion with Argentina in 1986.

Brazil won its fourth World Cup title at the Rose Bowl in California in 1994. FIFA has said 16 venues will be chosen for the final tournament.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police investigating shooting at Benton Blvd. apartment complex
Cargo ship runs aground in the Savannah River; no injuries reported
Teenager killed, another teenager injured in Metter shooting
Teenager killed, another teenager injured in Metter shooting
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Fugitive found in Statesboro after 1 year search
WARNING: Body cam video released for Savannah officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Savannah Bananas cast a new junior dance team
‘The Banana Splitz’; Savannah Bananas cast a new junior dance team
THE News at 11 - Sunday
‘The Banana Splitz’; Savannah Bananas cast a new junior dance team
Photo of Grady Jarrett
Atlanta Falcons star Grady Jarrett surprises fathers with $3k shopping spree
*
Metter community celebrates another state baseball title